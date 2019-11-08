Police release body cam video of officer-involved shooting; mother stabbed child, grabbed officer’s gun before death

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Police have released video from a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened on October 21. The incident happened on S. Eastern Avenue last month. Police responded to a 911 disconnected call, and found a 7-year-old boy who had stab wounds. Police say 37-year-old Claudia Rodriguez stabbed her son multiple times before an officer shot and killed her.

WARNING: The video is graphic, disturbing, and difficult to watch. It may not be suitable for all audiences. Watch the full video here.

Rodriguez’s son is expected to recover. He was taken to UMC Trauma where he underwent emergency surgery following the incident.

In the body cam video, you can see the moments leading up to the deadly shooting. You can see a struggle between officers and Rodriguez, then at the 5:05 mark, it appears that Rodriguez grabs an officer’s gun. That is when officers open fire.

No officers were hurt in the altercation. The case is still is under investigation.