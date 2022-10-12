LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have released the 911 phone calls following a deadly stabbing on the Strip last week.

A total of 15 phone calls were made to 911 operators following the attack that involved 8 people, two of which died.

Yoni Barrios, 32, is accused of the deadly stabbings and faces two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder.

The 911 calls detailed the frantic moments from witnesses and victims following the incident on Las Vegas Boulevard near the Wynn resort on Thursday, Oct. 6.

The 911 phone call transcribed below is a portion of the phone calls police released on Wednesday.

A female victim spoke to the operator after a woman she was with was stabbed in the attack.

The victim then proceeds to tell the operator she too had been stabbed in the back.

Victim: He stabbed us! He stabbed us!

Operator: “Where are you? At the Wynn?

Victim: At the Wynn, and they stabbed her! They stabbed her!

Barrios remains in jail and agreed to waive his right to a preliminary hearing within 15 days. The hearing is set to take place on Jan. 12.