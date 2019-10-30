Police records, family members provide details about deadly DUI suspect Kevin Raspperry

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thirty-four-year-old Kevin Raspperry is accused of driving drunk and causing the deadly car crash that occurred Sunday near Tropicana and Rainbow.

Records revealed he has two prior DUI convictions. 8 News Now took a deeper look at them and also spoke with his family.

Raspperry’s cousin Robert said he’s in disbelief following the incident.

“Just in awe and shock,” he expressed. “We just can’t believe that this happened to one of our family members.”

Raspperry’s third DUI comes after he was previously convicted in January 2012 and December of 2016.

During the first incident, Raspperry was arrested around 3 a.m. in the former Bill’s Gamblin’ Hall and Saloon’s parking garage after an officer noticed an odor of marijuana. Authorities recovered marijuana, cocaine and Ecstasy from his vehicle. Raspperry told police he had been smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol.

In 2016, Raspperry was arrested around 10:30 a.m. near the Strip. A cab driver witnessed Raspperry’s impaired driving. According to the impaired driving report, he was “swerving badly” before sideswiping landscaping and “ricocheting” in front of the Flamingo Hotel.

“He was stumbling and unable to walk on his own,” police said in the report. His blood alcohol content was well over 0.08, and he could not perform several field sobriety tests.

The question of why Raspperry was allowed back on the road after these offenses lingers.

Attorney Hayley Price of the Richard Harris Law Firm says convicted offenders can get back on the road if their sentences are served. Court records show both of Raspperry’s prior cases are closed.

“If people are unhappy with the law and they think that harsher penalties of or suspecisions or revocations are needed, then that’s really a change in the law that’s needed,” Price remarks.

Raspperry’s family says the last they heard, he was a bartender and worked in Henderson.

Metro Police told 8 News Now Raspperry does have a work card valid until 2023, but it’s for Esther’s Kitchen in Las Vegas. Esther’s Kitchen said he worked as a bartender but left six months ago.

Sixty-five-year-old Marcial Escobia was killed in Sunday’s crash. His passenger, Nimfa Escobia, is still in critical condition.

Raspperry is due back in court on Nov. 4.