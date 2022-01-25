Police, rangers investigate after two animals killed at popular tourist spot

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After two animals were killed at popular tourist spot Cowboy Trail Rides on Fossil Ridge and Charleston in the Red Rock Conservation area, park rangers with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) have been trying to find who’s responsible.

Ranch manager of Cowboy Trail Rides Michael Flood said he was worried about the rest of his animals following a series of attacks on his horses and mules.

“When you hear of innocent animals being shot, I think you’d have to be a sick individual for it not to bother you a little bit,” Flood said.

The first incident began four weeks ago when Flood suspected someone unlocked the gate and let all the horses out.

“After that, we had a 3-year-old horse in really good health that we had ridden the day before and been with. He ended up dead in the pen the next morning,” Flood told 8 News Now. “We can’t confirm that he was shot, but there was just a bunch of weird things that made us suspicious, but we really didn’t investigate because you don’t think someone would just walk up and shoot your horses.”

Flood said he had never experienced anything like this during his 26 years of operation.

“The next weekend, we had more horses turned out and that was a little strange, then this last Saturday we had one of our mules in the pen, and she was shot in the head and killed,” Flood continued. “And we confirmed that she was shot in the head.”‘

Cowboy Trail Rides is located on BLM land, and BLM rangers are investigating the case along with assistance from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. In the meantime, Flood is asking the community for help.

“If they have any information leading to the guy or have heard somebody saying something about Cowboy Trail Rides and not liking horses, we’d love to have information given to the rangers or the BLM or anyone who is willing to help. We’d love all the help we can get,” Flood stated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.