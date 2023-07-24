LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer shot a man after he refused to let his sister leave their home and threatened to kill her, according to a media briefing by the LVMPD.

According to Assistant Sheriff Jamie Prosser, officers were called to the 2100 block of Valley Drive near the intersection of West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Rancho Drive at around 8:55 p.m. on Friday, June 21.

Prosser said in a media briefing that a woman, identified as the suspect’s sister, called 911 saying that her brother was “acting weird” and was threatening both her and himself with a kitchen knife.

The suspect was identified as Dusty Porter, 35.

Dusty Porter. Source: LVMPD

She told dispatch that Porter was arguing with her and following her from room to room in the house and would not let her leave. She said that she had locked herself in the bathroom.

According to Prosser, this call was generated as a Star Protocol, which means at least three officers and a supervisor must be assigned to the call. This protocol is used to slow the momentum of the situation and attempt to reach a peaceful resolution.

Prosser told media that officers arrived at around 9:05 p.m. and began to talk with Porter from outside the home. According to police, Porter refused to leave and repeatedly told police that they would have to kill him.

Officers continued to attempt to talk Porter down from outside the home for several minutes until they heard the woman begin to scream, which led them to enter the home.

The knife police say Porter was armed with during the July 21 officer-involved shooting. Source: LVMPD

In the home, officers kicked in the bedroom door. According to Prosser, Porter ran through the bedroom and locked himself in the bathroom with the woman, where officers could still hear her screaming.

When officers kicked open the bathroom door, Officer Vladimir Butler, 29, of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department fired one shot, hitting Porter. Other officers then tased Porter to bring him into custody.

Porter was taken to the University Medical Center trauma center, where he remains. On the last update, he was reported to be in critical condition.

Porter faces charges of kidnapping in the first degree with the use of a deadly weapon and resisting an officer with the use of a deadly weapon. He was booked in absentia.

The department said Butler, a Metro police officer since 2017, has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending a review of the incident.

Neighbors said there was at least half a city block full of police officers and detectives in the area after the incident happened and were on the scene until 5:00 a.m. on Saturday.

“It’s a quiet neighborhood anyway,” said the neighbor who wished to not be identified. “It’s a shock to see that happen in your neighborhood.”

Porter’s initial court date is scheduled for July 25 at 7:30 a.m.

The incident represents the fourth officer-involved shooting of 2023 for LVMPD.