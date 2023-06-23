LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting Friday morning.

The shooting occurred near the 4400 block of East Charleston Boulevard. There is no additional information about the shooting at this time.

A heavy police presence at the intersection has caused all lanes in the area to be shut down. East Charleston Boulevard is shut down from Broadalbin Drive to South Lamb Boulevard.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and take different routes.

Stay with 8 News Now for updates.