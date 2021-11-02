UPDATE: Barricade suspect near Tropicana, Valley View in custody

UPDATE: Police have taken a suspect into custody following a barricade situation in the central valley. No other details have been released.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police investigating a domestic disturbance that resulted in a barricade situation in the central valley Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called out to an apartment complex near Valley View Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue around 2:45 p.m. for a domestic disturbance in the area.

According to police, a pregnant female was allegedly battered by her boyfriend however, she was able to escape and was taken to Spring Valley Hospital.

Meanwhile, the male suspect involved remained inside an apartment and has refused to come out.

Police believe the man may be armed.

No other details have been released.