LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian in the northwest valley has left one person seriously injured.

According to police it happened at approximately 4:31 p.m. when a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Lake Mead Boulevard near Jones when a pedestrian attempted to cross outside of a crosswalk.

The pedestrian was then hit by the vehicle and sustained serious, however, not life-threatening injuries.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital.