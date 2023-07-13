LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian is hospitalized with critical injuries after being struck by a car in the early morning hours of Thursday.

The crash was reported around 12:41 a.m. on N. Nellis Boulevard, north of Charleston Boulevard.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the male pedestrian believed to be in his 30s or 40s, ran onto Nellis and into the Infinity’s path of travel. The man was struck by the front of the vehicle.

He was transported to University Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Police said the driver remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment.

The crash remains under investigation.