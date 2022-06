LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Las Vegas and Lamb boulevards.

The crash occurred just after 2 a.m. Tuesday and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The intersection is currently closed to traffic.

Police investigate deadly hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian at Las Vegas and Lamb boulevards on June 7, 2022. (KLAS)

According to Metro police, the driver fled the scene after the crash but he was arrested a short while later at a nearby apartment complex.