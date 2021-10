LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police investigating a crash involving a pedestrian who was hit along Warm Springs and Eastern on Friday night.

The incident happened at approximately 5:19 p.m. after police say preliminary reports indicate the person may have been jaywalking.

Police tell 8 News Now the pedestrian is in critical condition.

Streets are closed off on Warm Springs between Spencer and Eastern due to the investigation.

Drivers and all foot traffic are advised to avoid the area.