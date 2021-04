NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian is dead following a crash Saturday night in North Las Vegas.

It happened just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Centennial Parkway and Revere Street.

North Las Vegas Police say a woman walked into the middle of the street on Centennial and was struck by a car.

The driver involved in the crash stayed on scene and cooperated with officers.

The intersection was closed for a few hours, but has since reopened.