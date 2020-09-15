Police: Pedestrian dead following crash with shuttle bus near Flamingo, Jones

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) says a pedestrian is dead following a crash with a shuttle bus near Flamingo and Jones.

Just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, LVMPD dispatch received information about a collision with injury near the 3900 block of South Jones Boulevard.

According to police, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

LVMPD is asking the public to avoid the area as the investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.