Police: Pedestrian critically injured in crash near Owens, Eastern

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian is critically injured following a crash near Owens and Eastern Avenues Sunday night.

Police responded to the crash around 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of Owens and North 23rd Street.

A female pedestrian was crossing Owens from north to south outside of a marked crosswalk when she was hit by a Honda Accord traveling eastbound on Owens, according to police.

The pedestrian was transported to UMC Trauma with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment, police said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories