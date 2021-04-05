Police: Pedestrian critically injured in crash near Owens, Eastern

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian is critically injured following a crash near Owens and Eastern Avenues Sunday night.

Police responded to the crash around 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of Owens and North 23rd Street.

A female pedestrian was crossing Owens from north to south outside of a marked crosswalk when she was hit by a Honda Accord traveling eastbound on Owens, according to police.

The pedestrian was transported to UMC Trauma with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment, police said.