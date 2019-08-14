Police: ‘Operation Chill’ underway – get caught doing the right thing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Students around the Las Vegas valley could be getting a Slurpee ticket as a incentive for doing something good.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have partnered with 7-Eleven to give out the “Operation Chill” free Slurpee tickets to kids who are doing things such as getting good grades, using crosswalks properly or helping fellow citizens.

The idea behind the program is to foster positive interactions between police and kids and encourage them to have a conversation. The Slurpee tickets will be given out throughout the school year.