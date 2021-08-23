Police open new community safety hub on Las Vegas Strip

Metro officers working in the new LVMPD kiosk on Las Vegas Boulevard.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police now have what they are calling a community safety hub on the Las Vegas Strip giving officers a more visible presence. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department celebrated its opening Monday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour of the small building.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo said the center was built to provide an extra layer of security on Las Vegas Boulevard and connect people with resources. It’s located next to Resorts World.

This is a perfect example of what a public/private collaboration can accomplish says @Sheriff_LVMPD

The goal is to create more of these centers on the strip. pic.twitter.com/KQLyucOMth — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 23, 2021

The LVMPD Community Safety Hub will allow officers to connect with people directly on the Las

Vegas Strip while promoting positive visitor experiences with local law enforcement, according to a Metro news release.