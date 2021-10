LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police say a man has died following an auto-pedestrian crash on the east side of the valley.

It happened Thursday evening at approximately 5:52 p.m. along Boulder Highway near Tropicana Avenue.

According to police, a vehicle struck the man outside of a marked crosswalk.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Boulder Highway is closed from Harmon Road to Tropicana Avenue.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.