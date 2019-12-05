Update: Barricade near Nellis and Charleston has ended; suspect in custody

1  of  2
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police has told 8 News Now that the armed suspect involved in a barricade in a neighborhood near Nellis and E. Charleston boulevard has been taken into custody without incident.

Travel lanes on Nellis between Stewart Avenue and Charleston Boulevard are in the process of being reopened.

According to Metro, the barricade involved an armed suspect in the 100 block of Bel Port Drive. Police were on the scene and neighbors were evacuated.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

