Police on scene of deadly crash just east of the Strip at Spring Mountain

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a deadly crash on Sands Avenue just east of the Las Vegas Strip.

A tweet from Metro indicates the crash involved a truck and a utility pole.

#BREAKING We are investigating a deadly crash involving a truck and utility pole just east of the #Strip on Sands Ave, between Koval and Paradise. Roads are shutdown in the area. Traffic delays can be expected. pic.twitter.com/AW5JMZrRr6 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 13, 2021

Motorists should avoid the area while Metro investigates.

Fatal crash investigations usually take several hours.

Sands Avenue is closed between Koval Lane and Paradise Road. Spring Mountain Road turns into Sands Avenue at the Strip, and becomes Twain Avenue after it crosses Paradise.

#FASTALERT 9:05 AM, Aug 13 2021

Crash Sands Ave EB After Koval Lane

All lanes blocked

Use other routes

Expect delays — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) August 13, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.