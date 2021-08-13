Police on scene of deadly crash just east of the Strip at Spring Mountain

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a deadly crash on Sands Avenue just east of the Las Vegas Strip.
A tweet from Metro indicates the crash involved a truck and a utility pole.
Motorists should avoid the area while Metro investigates.
Fatal crash investigations usually take several hours.
Sands Avenue is closed between Koval Lane and Paradise Road. Spring Mountain Road turns into Sands Avenue at the Strip, and becomes Twain Avenue after it crosses Paradise.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.