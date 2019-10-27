Police on scene of crash at US 95 & Desert Inn

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are currently on the scene of a crash at US 95 & Desert Inn Road. Desert Inn is closed in both directions under US 95.

Police say a pedestrian was hit while walking in the eastbound lane of Desert Inn near Boulder Highway. The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk and is the party at fault. The pedestrian suffered critical injuries as a result and were taken to the hospital.

Desert Inn will be shut down in the area for about 3 hours.

This is a developing story. We will update as soon as we learn more.

