Police on scene of crash at US 95 & Desert Inn

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are currently on the scene of a crash at US 95 & Desert Inn Road. Desert Inn is closed in both directions under US 95.
Police say a pedestrian was hit while walking in the eastbound lane of Desert Inn near Boulder Highway. The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk and is the party at fault. The pedestrian suffered critical injuries as a result and were taken to the hospital.
Desert Inn will be shut down in the area for about 3 hours.
This is a developing story. We will update as soon as we learn more.