Police: Ohio State football player, Bishop Gorman alum wounded in shooting

COLUMBUS, OH – SEPTEMBER 01: Defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) of the Ohio State Buckeyes before a game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on September 01, 2018 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 77-31. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say Ohio State defensive tackle and former Bishop Gorman alum Haskell Garrett was wounded in a shooting in Columbus over the weekend.

Police say officers responding to a report of a shooting just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday found blood in the street and one shell casing near the blood.

They said the officers followed a trail of blood to an apartment where the 22-year-old Garrett was found with a “through-and-through” gunshot wound to the cheeks.

He was taken to Ohio State University Hospital in stable condition. Police opened a felony assault investigation.

No arrests were immediately announced. A message was sent to a team representative seeking comment.

According to ESPN, Garrett has played in 33 games for Ohio State and had 10 total tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss last season.

During his three seasons with Bishop Gorman’s football program, the team went 43-0 and won state and overall national championships all three years.

According to Ohio State, Garrett led a powerful Bishop Gorman defense as a senior with 54 tackles, including 20 tackles-for-loss, 7.5 sacks and an interception.