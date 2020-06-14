Police officers share message for parents following deadly dirt bike crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two teen brothers are dead after they crashed a dirt bike into a car in Summerlin. This happened just before nine last night, near Pavilion Center Drive and Alta Drive, which is right by Sig Rogich Middle School.

This is just an extremely sad situation, that police say could have been avoided. Loved ones have created this memorial for the two teens, leaving flowers candles and balloons at the crash site.

Metro Police tell us the two teens were speeding on a dirt bike in this area Friday night. When they crashed into an SUV, that was turning into this neighborhood.

Metro Police are telling us the bike is a Honda 450. Police say the two teen brothers, who were 18 and 14 years old, were driving the dirt bike at a speed higher than the posted 30 miles per hour speed limit. There were also no lights on the dirt bike.

The teens crashed the dirt bike into the passenger side of a white SUV. As the driver was turning off Pavillion Center Drive onto Regal Mesa Avenue, to enter a neighborhood.

One of the teens, had a helmet on the other did not both brothers died at the scene.

Now, Metro Police have a message for valley parents.

“For those parents who are going out and buying dirt bikes for their kids to be able to enjoy themselves, they need to remember that these are dirt bikes, that they shouldn’t be, these vehicles should not be on the roadway,” said Lt. Bret Ficklin. “Parents need to make sure they’re keeping good overwatch on their kids and what they’re doing on these motorcycles.”

Police also add that these types of dirt bikes are only really meant for riding in desert areas. They don’t have the right wheels or lights for normal streets.

Metro police also say that they are noticing more teens riding dirt bikes around town. Even neighbors in this area tell us it is a big problem and they want something to change, to avoid another tragedy like this one.