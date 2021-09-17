Police officer killed in early morning crash, several other officers in car

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A New Haven, Connecticut, police officer was killed in a car crash in Las Vegas on Friday morning, the department announced.

The officer, identified as Joshua Castellano, is a 7-year veteran of police department and was assigned to the Shooting Task Force.

The department said Castellano was the passenger of the car, along with several other New Haven police officers, one of which was believed to be the driver.

Police in New Haven said Castellano was involved in a crash around 4 a.m. Around that time, Metro police reported a fatal crash near the intersection of Spring Mountain and Decatur Blvd.

New Haven police did not say why the officers were in Las Vegas.

No other information about the crash was available.