LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas Metro police officer who was shot in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect over the weekend is now at home recuperating.

Officer Tierney Tomburo, 24, was shot on Saturday, Sept. 10, after she began chasing a man who fled on foot following a traffic stop near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive.

According to Metro police, there was an exchange of gunfire that left Tomburo injured and 27-year-old Gabriel Charles dead.

Police released a video of them gathering at University Medical Center Monday afternoon as Tomburo was sent home to recover from her injuries.

This is the eighth officer-involved shooting for Metro this year, police said.

Officer Tomburo is on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the shooting.