Police officer arrested for allegedly having sex with minors; Metro seeks to identify more victims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Metro Police officer was arrested Friday for allegedly having sex with underage girls. According to Metro Police, the LVMPD Internal Affairs Criminal Investigative Section received an anonymous tip that an officer assigned to the Laughlin Area Command may have been having inappropriate sexual relations with minor girls, so they looked into the claims.

During the course of the investigation, detectives learned that over the last two years, Officer Christopher Peto had engaged in sex acts with at least two girls whose ages range between 13-17 years old. Metro said it believes Officer Peto encountered the girls at the Laughlin Jr./Sr. High School during calls for service.

Officer Peto was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for the following charges:

Lewdness committed by person over 18 with a child 14 or 15

3 Counts of customer engage in soliciting child for prostitution

2 Counts of kidnap of minor

Lewdness with a minor under 14

Child abuse or neglect

Officer Peto has been employed with the LVMPD since July 1999. He is currently on relief of duty with pay pending official charges. The investigation into this case is ongoing. Anyone with any information about these incidents, or anyone who knows of any other victims of Peto is urged to contact the LVMPD Criminal Investigations by phone at 702-587-2709. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.