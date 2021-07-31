Police: No shots fired at Circus Circus on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A large police presence was felt at the Circus Circus Hotel and Casino after reports that a man was spotted with a gun Saturday evening.

Metro Police originally responded to the call of a man waving a gun around, but once on the scene, police found that there were no shots fired.

Later on, police discovered that the call was a false alarm. There was reportedly a fight at the property and someone yelled “gun” during the fight. No witnesses actually saw a gun.

Police are still on the scene, finishing up the investigation.