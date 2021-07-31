Police: No shots fired at Circus Circus on Las Vegas Strip

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Future Tribune

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A large police presence was felt at the Circus Circus Hotel and Casino after reports that a man was spotted with a gun Saturday evening.

Metro Police originally responded to the call of a man waving a gun around, but once on the scene, police found that there were no shots fired.

Later on, police discovered that the call was a false alarm. There was reportedly a fight at the property and someone yelled “gun” during the fight. No witnesses actually saw a gun.

Police are still on the scene, finishing up the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

Don't Miss

Trending Stories