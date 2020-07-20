Police need public’s help to identify person of interest

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police is attempting to identify a person of interest in an incident that occurred around 9:20 p.m. on June 23.

Police say it happened in the 2300 block of West Gowan, near Clayton Street.

NLVPD describe the person of interest as:

Black male, about 30 years old,

5 feet 8 inches, 170 pounds

Black hair, black beard

Wearing: a black shirt with white sleeves

Police did not give any other information about the crime this person of interest may have committed.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555. Crime Stopper tips leading in a felony arrest or an indictment may result in a cash reward.