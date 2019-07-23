UPDATE: Boy found after saying he was abandoned, then disappearing

UPDATE: Police said Tuesday afternoon the boy has been found and identified.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are looking for a child who may have been abandoned by his parents. According to police, on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m., a young boy approximately 8 years old, went into a store located at Town Center and Twain and told an employee that he had been abandoned.

However, once the child saw one of the employees calling the police, he left the store. He has not been seen since, so police are looking for him.

According to Metro, he told officers his name was Silas, and he was last seen wearing a grey short sleeve shirt, dark-colored shorts, and a camo backpack.

If you know the identity of the child, call Metro Police by dialing 3-1-1. Refer to the event number 190700113105.