Police need public’s help in finding two persons of interest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –– Metro Police is requesting the public’s help in locating two individuals who may have information on shooting that occurred on Friday, Jan. 3 at 3:26 a.m.

According to officers, when they arrived to the 4600 block of E. Russell Road everyone involved had fled the area in tow unidentified vehicles, but evidence indicated that there were multiple rounds exchanged during the incident.

Investigators of the Southeast Area Command are trying to identify two persons of interest who may have knowledge of the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident or knows of a possible victim is urged to contact the LVMPD Southeast Area Command at 702-828-8242 or email at seacpd@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone or online here.