Police need help solving deadly hit-and-run from April

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are trying to locate a driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in April .

“This driver, in short, collided with Jacqueline Dillon and left her here to die,” said Lt. Greg Munson, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Metro police, accompanied by Dillon’s family members, held a news conference Monday, near where she died, asking the public for help.

Photos of Jacqueline Dillon provided by her family.

Dillon was crossing the street on April 3 around 11:20 p.m. at E. Charleston Boulevard and Arlington Street, near Nellis Boulevard when she was struck by a car.

“If you’re the driver of that vehicle that night, we’re asking you to turn yourself in. Do the right thing. This incident would have been a completely different outcome possibly if that driver would have stayed behind and rendered aid to Jacqueline Dillon and possibly saved a life,” Lt. Munson said.

The vehicle is described as a 2011 – 2013 Toyota Corolla S type model, possibly white, with four doors and would have had damage to the front in April.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro at (702) 828-4060 or Crimestoppers, to remain anonymous, at (702) 385-5511.