Police need help searching for 67-year-old missing woman

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police need help locating a 67-year-old woman who went missing Tuesday morning.

Janice Gray, 67, was reported missing around 8:30 a.m. and was last seen by her family near her home in the 4400 block of Summer Glenn. That is in the area of Lone Mountain Road and Valley Drive in North Las Vegas.

Gray is described as a white female, about 5-foot and 130 pounds. She has short brown and silver hair. She is very thin and frail, police say.

Gray was last seen wearing a gray short sleeve t-shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

She suffers from dementia and does not have access to her medications.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gray is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at (702) 633-9111.