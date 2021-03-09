Police need help locating missing, endangered North Las Vegas man

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police need help locating a 33-year-old man who went missing today around 1:30 p.m. in North Las Vegas.

Herman Clemons was reported missing by his mother. He was last seen running south on North Donna Street from East Carey Avenue, near his home located on Carey.

Clemons description is as follows:

Black male

About 5’8″, weight 132 lbs

Last seen waring a blue, turquoise T-shirt, black or dark gray jacket, black sweatpants with green pocket zippers and black shoes

According to the missing persons report, Clemons suffers from a diminished mental capacity, making him unable to take care of himself.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for Clemons, or any John Doe matching the above description, and notify police immediately if found.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Clemons is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.