Police need help locating 46-year-old missing man

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police say they need help locating a 46-year-old man who went missing Saturday morning.

Kenneth Dedmon, 46, was reported missing around 5:30 a.m. near his home in the area of Lone Mountain and Allen. He was last seen by his family, according to the NLVPD.

Dedmon is described as a Black man, about 5’ 9” and 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue writing on it, blue shorts and slippers.

He has short black hair, brown eyes and a scraggly black and grey beard.

Police say Dedmon suffers from a traumatic brain injury which eliminates short term memory as well as seizures. Because of his disability, he may not know where he is or how to get home.

It is unknown if he has access to his medications.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for Dedmon, or any John Doe matching his description, and to notify police immediately if found.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dedmon is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at (702) 633-9111.