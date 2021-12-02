Police need help identifying man who shot store clerk

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metro Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say shot and injured a convenience store clerk.

Police say shortly after 11:30 Monday night, Nov. 29 the man went into a convenience store on the 800 block of East Flamingo.

The suspect got into an altercation with the clerk. And when the suspect turned to leave the store he fired one round, hitting the clerk.

The clerk was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a black man, 5’11” to 6’1″ tall and last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a face picture of Eazy E on the front. The man was also holding a red jacket and wore prescription glasses.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident, or knows the whereabouts or the identity of the suspect, is urged to contact the LVMPD South Central Patrol Investigation Section by phone at 702-828-8639, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or leave a message on the Crime Stoppers website.