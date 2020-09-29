Police need help identifying, locating robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are looking for a man that robbed a business east of the Las Vegas Strip.

LVMPD says the suspect entered a business located near Maryland Parkway and St. Louis Avenue on Sept. 18 around 7:40 p.m. He gathered some merchandise and tried to leave without paying.

When he was confronted by the victim, police say he forcefully escaped.

The suspect is described as a Black man around 50-60 years of age. Police say he is somewhere between 5’5″ to 5’7″ and 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and dark shorts with white and blue shoes.

Photo of commercial robbery suspect. Courtesy: LVMPD

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.