Police need help finding missing, endangered man

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing man who has significantly reduced mental capacity.

Herman Clemons, 31, was last seen Thursday morning in the area of Charleston and Nellis boulevards.

He was wearing a black t-shirt and green shorts. He could be wearing gray sweatpants over his shorts and carrying a large red backpack. He is 5-foot-8-inches tall and weighs around 132 pounds.

Hospitals are being asked to check their registries for Clemons and notify police if he is there.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call LVMPD at (702) 828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail at 9702) 828-2907.