LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are currently investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles at the intersection of West Flamingo Road and South Rainbow Boulevard.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Monday morning.

At this time, police say one juvenile and two men have been transported to UMC with injuries.

Motorists should expect road closures in the area.

#FASTALERT 30-Nov-2020 08:56 am,

Incident on Flamingo Road between Rainbow Boulevard – Tenaya Way, all lanes blocked, both directions. — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) November 30, 2020

