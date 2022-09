Motorcycle crash at Jones Boulevard near Badura (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police investigated a crash involving a motorcyclist in the southwest valley.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on Thursday at Jones Boulevard and Badura Avenue (near Warm Springs Road).

Police said the motorcyclist is in critical condition.

The roadway at Jones and Badura is expected to open up shortly.

No other details were released.