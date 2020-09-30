Police: Motorcyclist dies following crash in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police say a motorcyclist is dead following a crash in the east part of the valley Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on South Pecos Road, north of the East Rochelle Avenue intersection.

According to LVMPD’s investigation, a 2002 Buick Century was facing north on South Pecos in the center turn lane positioned to make a left turn into a private driveway. A 2018 Indian Dark Horse motorcycle was traveling south on Pecos when the Buick made a left turn into its path of travel.

The 63-year-old motorcyclist was transported to Sunrise Hospital, but despite life saving measures, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the Buick remained on scene and did not show any signs of impairment.

This death marks the 74th traffic related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2020.