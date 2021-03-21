Police: Motorcyclist dies following crash in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 31-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a crash early Sunday morning in the east Las Vegas valley.

Police say it happened just before 3 a.m. at the intersection of East Tropicana Avenue and South Mountain Vista Street, just west of Nellis Boulevard.

A motorcyclist was traveling west on Tropicana at high speed and approaching a green traffic signal at Mountain Vista Street. That’s when a Chrysler 300, traveling east on Tropicana, approached the left turn lane with a flashing yellow turn arrow.

The Chrysler turned left at the intersection and was hit by the approaching motorcycle. The motorcyclist, police said, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The 41-year-old driver and 40-year-old front passenger were transported to the hospital in critical condition. The vehicle’s rear passenger was not injured and remained at the collision scene.

The motorcyclist’s death marks the 22nd traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2021.