Police: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into SUV near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police say a 19-year-old motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a car late Saturday night east of the Las Vegas Strip.

It happened just before midnight on Flamingo Road, east of Cambridge Street near Maryland Parkway.

Police say the motorcyclist was speeding east on Flamingo when it crashed into a Chevy Trailblazer exiting a private property.

The motorcyclist could not slow down or stop and crashed into the left side of the SUV, Metro’s news release stated.

Medical personnel pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene of the crash. The driver remained on scene and did not show any signs of impairment.

The rider’s death marks the 30th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2021.