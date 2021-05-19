Police: Motorcyclist critically injured in crash; impairment suspected

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was critically injured Tuesday night after his motorcycle hit a curb and overturned.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 3600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, near Cheyenne Avenue.

Evidence indicated that a 2018 Yamaha S Max was traveling south on Las Vegas Boulevard in the inside travel lane.

The 51-year-old rider, police say, failed to maintain his lane and impacted a curb-height center median.

The motorcycle overturned and the rider was ejected. He was transported to UMC Trauma with life-threatening injuries.

Impairment was suspected, and a DUI investigation was conducted, according to police.