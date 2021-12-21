Police motorcycle involved in crash; officer taken to UMC after car leaves scene

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Metro motorcycle officer was injured in a crash Tuesday, and has been transported to University Medical Center Trauma Center, according to police.
The crash near the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Rainbow Boulevard just after 1 p.m. involved the police motorcycle and a red sedan.
Police said the red sedan fled the scene to an apartment complex and the driver left his vehicle.
A suspect has been taken into custody and will be facing charges for felony hit and run, police said.
The officer is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.