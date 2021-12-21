Police motorcycle involved in crash; officer taken to UMC after car leaves scene

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LVMPD (Metro) Officer injured in in hit and run crash (KLAS )

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Metro motorcycle officer was injured in a crash Tuesday, and has been transported to University Medical Center Trauma Center, according to police.

LVMPD (Metro) Officer injured in in hit and run crash (KLAS )

The crash near the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Rainbow Boulevard just after 1 p.m. involved the police motorcycle and a red sedan.

Police said the red sedan fled the scene to an apartment complex and the driver left his vehicle.

A suspect has been taken into custody and will be facing charges for felony hit and run, police said.

The officer is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge
January 01 2022 12:00 am

Don't Miss

Trending Stories