Police motorcycle involved in crash; officer taken to UMC after car leaves scene

LVMPD (Metro) Officer injured in in hit and run crash (KLAS )

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Metro motorcycle officer was injured in a crash Tuesday, and has been transported to University Medical Center Trauma Center, according to police.

The crash near the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Rainbow Boulevard just after 1 p.m. involved the police motorcycle and a red sedan.

Police said the red sedan fled the scene to an apartment complex and the driver left his vehicle.

Officer is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.



A suspect has been taken into custody and will be facing charges for felony hit and run, police said.

The officer is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.