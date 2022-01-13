Police: Mother turns in son, suspected of ‘retaliation’ shooting at Meadows Mall

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police say the shooting at Meadows Mall on New Year’s Eve that left two people injured was done in retaliation for a shooting in Oct. 2021.

Convicted felon Jarvis Williams was arrested by Metro police on Jan. 5. According to his arrest report, police say, Williams, who had been shot in Oct. 2021, was retaliating against the person who had previously shot him.

Elijah Herbert, the intended target, police said, suffered five gunshot wounds but did survive. An innocent bystander was also injured when a bullet grazed his face.

According to the arrest report, Herbert was at the mall to meet a former girlfriend who was supposed to return property to him. The suspect, Williams, is seen on the surveillance video walking around the mall with two women, one identified as his mother and the other as Herbert’s former girlfriend.

The report said while the women confronted Herbert, Williams began firing at him.

Surveillance video showed Williams, his mother, and the other woman flee in a Black SUV, which matches the vehicle Williams was in during the investigation into the Oct. 2021 shooting. During that investigation, Williams made the comment to police that he would “handle this” suggesting he would retaliate against the shooter, the report said.

On Jan. 1, the day after the shooting, the report said detectives received a call from William’s mother who broke down crying and stated she wanted to turn her son in for committing the shooting at the Meadows Mall.

According to police, Williams has a criminal record with convictions including conspiracy to commit robbery, and robbery with a deadly weapon.

Williams is facing the following charges: