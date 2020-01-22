Police: Mother says she killed 3 kids found in Phoenix home

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KLAS) — Authorities say a Phoenix woman has been arrested on suspicion of killing her three children. Police have released new details on the murder case involving the death of the suspect’s three kids, a 7-month-old girl, 2-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy, that were found dead inside the family’s home on Monday.

Police say the children’s mother, 22-year-old Rachel Henry, confessed to smothering her three small children to death.

Henry was in court Tuesday, facing three counts of first-degree murder.

“She just never really showed emotion or really cared about anything. She was always crazy but she never seemed like that kind of crazy,” an old friend of Henry’s told a Phoenix reporter.

Court documents stated that Henry was home with the children while their father and another relative were out. According to police documents, Henry admitted to smothering each child, starting with the one-year-old girl, while her three-year-old son tried to stop it.

She did the same thing to the other two kids and then laid them each down as if they were taking a nap.

A judge gave Henry a $3 million bond.

“It’s a sizable amount, I acknowledge,” the judge said. “I do think the size of the bond is appropriate based on the accusations we hear in these initial hearings.”

Henry’s friend in Oklahoma said this is not the girl she grew up with.

“I’m disappointed and I’m heartbroken. I don’t understand how she could do something like that.”

Police said Henry struggled with addiction. According to investigators, family welfare services in Oklahoma went as far as taking her kids away because of her drug problem.