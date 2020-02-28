Police: Missing teens from Utah could be in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police from Cedar City, Utah are sending out an alert to nearby states, asking for people to be on the lookout for two missing teens. Police say 15-year-old Larry Dean Cooke Jr. and 16-year-old Asia Marie Loomer-James were reported as runaways on February 18.

Police were warned that the two teens might be leaving the state and might be with Asia’s biological mother. The initial police officer on scene was given a description of the teens, the mother and a small red car they could be traveling in.

Police were tipped off that Asia’s biological mother was in Oklahoma, but when police followed up on leads in Oklahoma, the teens were not found. They did contact Asia’s mother at a residence there, but she denied taking the juveniles.

Investigators say they received information that the teens might be in Montana, Oklahoma, Las Vegas or California. As they follow these leads, investigators ask for the public to be on the lookout.

Larry is a 15-year-old male. He’s 5’6″, 115 pounds with hazel eyes.

Asia is a 16-year-old female. She is 5’3″, 102 pounds with brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call Cedar City Police Department and reference case # C20-00580. You can reach them at (435) 586-2956.