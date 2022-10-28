LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are searching for a missing man last seen in the central valley.

Donald Phelps was last seen on Friday, Oct. 28 in the 6200 block of west Oakey in the Spring Valley area.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, white pants, shoes, and a black shoulder bag.

Police believe Phelps may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding Phelps and his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702- 828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.