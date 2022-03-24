LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The discovery of a missing man’s human remains were found in a desert area on Thursday, according to Bullhead City police in Arizona.

Investigators said evidence at the scene indicated the remains were that of Felipe Calderon Zamora, 39, who was reported missing by his family in July.

Official identification and cause of death have will be made by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Zamora’s family says he went riding in the desert area off Silver Creek Road on his quad and ran out of gas.

Mohave County Search and Rescue said they recovered his quad in the desert during search efforts.