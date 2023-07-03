LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police are searching for a missing 93-year-old man who was last seen in North Las Vegas.

James Spigner was last seen Monday, July 3rd, at about 12:30 p.m. near his home in the 2600 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard in North Las Vegas. That is near West Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons Street.

Spigner is an African-American male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 165 pounds. He has a mustache, gray hair, and brown eyes. Spigner does walk with a distinct gate and must utilize a cane to stand.

He was last seen wearing a black v-neck shirt and black/brown flannel pants. Spigner is diagnosed with dementia and has a pacemaker. Anyone with information on Spigner’s whereabouts is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.