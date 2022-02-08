Police: Man threatens to kill Las Vegas officers during disturbance on airport jet bridge

FILE – In this March 19, 2020, file photo a plane takes off at McCarran International airport, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of threatening to kill Las Vegas Metro police officers who responded to an incident on a jet bridge at Reid International Airport.

Police arrested Trever Hopper, of California, on a charge of violating airport rules around 5 p.m. Sunday. Police said they were called to the airport for a person involved in a disturbance on the jetway to a Southwest Airlines flight that was delayed.

An officer arrived, finding Hopper yelling at two airline employees. “The Southwest employees had also shut the jetway doors to the plane along with the doors to the plane to keep him from boarding the flight,” an officer wrote in Hopper’s arrest report.

The officer attempted to talk to Hopper who refused to come out of the jetway, police said. As officers were placing Hopper into handcuffs, he threatened to kill the officers and said he was going to go to one of the officer’s homes and kill him.

Police did not specify what the original disturbance was that prompted Hopper to reportedly become agitated.